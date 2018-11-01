Penn Valley to Discuss Area Plan Tonight

What is Penn Valley going to look like in 20 years? Local residents can have a say in the planning process, beginning with a workshop this evening. It’s called the Penn Valley Area Plan Update Kickoff Workshop, and County Senior Planner Coleen Shade says it’s called a workshop for a reason…

Shade says one example,. is that there is currently no lodging available in Penn Valley, but what if someone came along and wanted to build a hotel?…

The workshop is tonight from 6 to 8:30 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Penn Valley.

