Penn Valley to Discuss Area Plan Tonight

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

What is Penn Valley going to look like in 20 years? Local residents can have a say in the planning process, beginning with a workshop this evening. It’s called the Penn Valley Area Plan Update Kickoff Workshop, and County Senior Planner Coleen Shade says it’s called a workshop for a reason…

Listen to Coleen Shade 1

Shade says one example,. is that there is currently no lodging available in Penn Valley, but what if someone came along and wanted to build a hotel?…

Listen to Coleen Shade 2

The workshop is tonight from 6 to 8:30 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Penn Valley.

