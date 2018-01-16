Penn Valley Town Hall Meeting Tonight

Penn Valley residents are invited to a town hall meeting tonight, presented by the Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce. The guest speaker is Nevada County Supervisor Hank Weston, who will give an update on county policy and issues. Other speakers include Sue Hoek, who is on the county’s Penn Valley Municipal Advisory Council, FireSafe Council Executive Director Joanne Drummond, and Lake Wildwood Association President Jack Valentine. Light refreshments will be served from 6 to 6:30pm, followed by the program from 6:30 to 8. The meeting is at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Community Hall–17645 Penn Valley Drive.

–gf