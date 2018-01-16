< Back to All News

Penn Valley Town Hall Meeting Tonight

Posted: Jan. 16, 2018 11:11 AM PST

Penn Valley residents are invited to a town hall meeting tonight, presented by the Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce. The guest speaker is Nevada County Supervisor Hank Weston, who will give an update on county policy and issues. Other speakers include Sue Hoek, who is on the county’s Penn Valley Municipal Advisory Council, FireSafe Council Executive Director Joanne Drummond, and Lake Wildwood Association President Jack Valentine. Light refreshments will be served from 6 to 6:30pm, followed by the program from 6:30 to 8. The meeting is at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Community Hall–17645 Penn Valley Drive.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha