A Penn Valley woman was badly burned, after a fire at her home early Monday morning. Fire Captain John Pitts says the home was on Shepard Road…

The woman’s name and her exact condition is not known at this time. And Pitts says it could have been worse…

Pitts did not speculate on any specific cause. Pitts says there is extensive smoke damage but, otherwise, the home is, overall, still structurally sound.