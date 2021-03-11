< Back to All News

Penn Valley Youth Charged With Edible Sales

Posted: Mar. 10, 2021 5:05 PM PST

A 19-year-old Penn Valley youth has been arrested for selling edible marijuana gummies to a 14-year-old boy in Colfax. Placer County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Angela Musallam, says the father of the 14-year-old reported that his son had gotten sick from consuming the items and had to be taken to the hospital…

click to listen to Angela Musallam

Musallam says deputies tried to pull over Christian Brock-Hurtado on Auburn Street, but he sped off, leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit. He reportedly reached speeds of more than 100 miles an hour, while weaving into and out of traffic and crossing over double yellow lines. But then dispatchers got involved…

click to listen to Angela Musallam

Musallam says there have been an increasing number of drug transactions on social media platforms and urges parents to be more vigilant in the monitoring of their children’s internet activities.

