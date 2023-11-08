< Back to All News

People Needed to Staff Cold Weather Shelter

Posted: Nov. 8, 2023 7:38 AM PST

As the weather turns colder and wetter, the Emergency Severe Weather Shelter is also preparing to be open at various time. However to be able to open, Sierra Roots needs both paid people adn volunteers to staff the shelters. Public Information Officer Jenny Comperda says there are a variety of roles that need to be filled.

 

People hired to be on the security team can make between 25 and 30 dollars an hour.
The shelter is located at the Veterans Hall is Nevada City. That is also where the orientation training is taking place on Thursday from 6-8:00 PM.

 

A link to Sierra Roots. A phone number for Sierra roots 530-751-3263

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha