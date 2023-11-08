People Needed to Staff Cold Weather Shelter

As the weather turns colder and wetter, the Emergency Severe Weather Shelter is also preparing to be open at various time. However to be able to open, Sierra Roots needs both paid people adn volunteers to staff the shelters. Public Information Officer Jenny Comperda says there are a variety of roles that need to be filled.

People hired to be on the security team can make between 25 and 30 dollars an hour.

The shelter is located at the Veterans Hall is Nevada City. That is also where the orientation training is taking place on Thursday from 6-8:00 PM.

A link to Sierra Roots. A phone number for Sierra roots 530-751-3263