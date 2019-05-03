Perceived Threat Cancels Blue Marble Jubilee

A popular environmental festival and fundraiser has been canceled due to what is being termed an online security threat. The Blue Marble Jubilee, scheduled for next weekend at the Nevada County Fairgrounds will not be held. The jubilee is a fundraiser for Grass Valley Charter School, and, according to school officials, earlier this week, a group that screens political figures’ comments and social media posts searching for hints to conspiracy theories, connected the Blue Marble Jubilee, and the school, to a post put on social media. The school was not named or referenced in the post.

Grass Valley Charter School Foundation President Wendy Willoughby said in a written statement, “Of course, there is no question about putting safety first, however, we are devastated by the impact on our festival. Not only is it disappointing that the cancellation of this event deprives the families of our school and community a day of fun and connection, but the Blue Marble Jubilee also serves as a fundraiser. We now find ourselves not only out the potential dollars raised at the event, but also the money already spent in preparation.”

Law enforcement, including the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department and Grass Valley Police, have deemed the threat unfounded and claim they firmly believe it poses zero threat to the school and community, but organizers are still canceling the event as a precaution.

–gf