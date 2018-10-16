< Back to All News

Pet Charity Donates Clothes to Public Defender

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

An odd pairing has helped those charged with crimes to be able to dress for their trial. Pets in Need has donated clothing to the Nevada County Public Defender’s office…

Public Defender Keri Klein says it is the right of those accused to be able to dress for trial, but a lot of times they don’t have the proper clothing…

Klein says with the donation by Pets in Need, their closet is mostly full right now, but you can still check with her office if you are interested in donating. The clients return the clothing items to the closet after their trial is over.

