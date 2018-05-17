Petroglyphs Presentation in Nevada City Tonight

Nevada County has a lot of native American history, and some of that ancient history has been left behind. Drawings on rocks and walls, called petroglyphs, are the topic of this evening’s Nevada County Historical Society’s Speaker Night presentation…

Bill Drake is a member of the club ‘Friends of Sierra Rock Art’, and will be part of the presentation this evening. The presentation will be part slide show, part lecture, and question-and-answer. Drake lives in Nevada City, and has been interested in this kind of thing for all of his adult life…

The presentation is tonight, and Speaker Night presentations are the third Thursday of every month at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City at 7pm. Refreshments are served afterward.

