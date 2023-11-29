Pets For Gifts? Prepare For Responsibility

Pets have long been a popular gift idea for the Christmas season. But on KNCO’s On the Town, the Cat Facility Manager for Sammie’s Friends, Bri King, reminded people to prepare better for the responsibility. And the commitment may be a lot more than you realize. That was especially apparent during the pandemic, which saw a surge in adoptions…

Meanwhile, Sammie’s Friends is as crowded as ever and King says the need for monetary donations continue to rise along with it, especially for medical care…

King says two veternarians donate their time every Tuesday. Sammie’s Friends took over as Nevada County’s animal shelter in 2011. Before that, she says around two-thirds of animals were euthanized. Since then, they’ve saved over 30-thousand animals, mostly dogs and cats, as a no-kill shelter.