< Back to All News

Pets In Need Replacing Pantry With Vouchers

Posted: Jul. 21, 2021 12:35 AM PDT

Nevada County Pets in Need has been serving the most vulnerable dogs and cats for over seven years. And it’s also faced many challenges. The organization’s president, Kelcie Leach, says the current business model of storing and distributing food is no longer financially sustainable…

click to listen to Kelcie Leach

So, Leach says, beginning August 18th, the Pet Pantry will be closed. Instead, low-income and homeless owners will be given vouchers to pick up food at local stores, also supporting local businesses. She says that will eliminate the need for storage in their facility, on Bank Street in Grass Valley, with the savings also allowing them to partner with local veterinary clinics…

click to listen to Kelcie Leach

Pets in Need also has a partner thrift store, Dollar Thrift, to help fund the mission, along with any donations received. Leach says they currently have 168 registered clients and serve 436 dogs and 324 cats.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha