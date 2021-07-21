Pets In Need Replacing Pantry With Vouchers

Nevada County Pets in Need has been serving the most vulnerable dogs and cats for over seven years. And it’s also faced many challenges. The organization’s president, Kelcie Leach, says the current business model of storing and distributing food is no longer financially sustainable…

So, Leach says, beginning August 18th, the Pet Pantry will be closed. Instead, low-income and homeless owners will be given vouchers to pick up food at local stores, also supporting local businesses. She says that will eliminate the need for storage in their facility, on Bank Street in Grass Valley, with the savings also allowing them to partner with local veterinary clinics…

Pets in Need also has a partner thrift store, Dollar Thrift, to help fund the mission, along with any donations received. Leach says they currently have 168 registered clients and serve 436 dogs and 324 cats.