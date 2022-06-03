Pets Should Also Be Prepared During Emergencies

Wildfire season also means having your pets as prepared as yourself and family members. Nevada County Sheriff’s Deputy and Animal Control Officer, Heather McCormack, says your dog or cat also needs a go bag, such as the one she’s put together…

Also, make sure you have a collar with identification and contact information, in case your pet gets loose or runs away, along with a license. You should also teach them about how to get into a carrier or crate, that animal control officers won’t likely have the time or resources to do that. Deputy Stefanie Geckler points out that she’s one of only three such

Geckler says Animal Control does have around 60 evacuation volunteers available. But she says they also only have a maximum of ten trailers for hauling animals away from a threatening situation.