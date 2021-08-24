< Back to All News

Pfizer Vaccination Approval Could Increase Rates

Posted: Aug. 24, 2021 12:20 AM PDT

Up until now, the Pfizer vaccine had actually been under emergency use authorization that was granted by the Food and Drug Administration last December. Since then, over 200-million doses have been administered nationwide. But now the FDA has finally given “full approval”, which mainly means it’s met all clinical trials. And Nevada County’s Health and Human Services Director, Ryan Gruver, says that may actually convince more people to get vaccinated…

click to listen to Ryan Gruver

That’s for ages 16 and up, with those 12 to 15 still under the emergency use designation. Meanwhile, Gruver he’s already seeing a significant increase in Nevada County’s full vaccination rate, which is now just around 60-percent, with another eight-percent with one dose, due to the Delta variant case surge…

click to listen to Ryan Gruver

A survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation finds that three in 10 unvaccinated adults say they’d be more likely to get vaccinated, if one of the vaccines receives full approval. The approval may also spur more vaccination mandates in the private sector.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha