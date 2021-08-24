Pfizer Vaccination Approval Could Increase Rates

Up until now, the Pfizer vaccine had actually been under emergency use authorization that was granted by the Food and Drug Administration last December. Since then, over 200-million doses have been administered nationwide. But now the FDA has finally given “full approval”, which mainly means it’s met all clinical trials. And Nevada County’s Health and Human Services Director, Ryan Gruver, says that may actually convince more people to get vaccinated…

That’s for ages 16 and up, with those 12 to 15 still under the emergency use designation. Meanwhile, Gruver he’s already seeing a significant increase in Nevada County’s full vaccination rate, which is now just around 60-percent, with another eight-percent with one dose, due to the Delta variant case surge…

A survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation finds that three in 10 unvaccinated adults say they’d be more likely to get vaccinated, if one of the vaccines receives full approval. The approval may also spur more vaccination mandates in the private sector.