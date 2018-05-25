PG and E Blamed For Wind Complex Fires

The official cause of the two large October wildfires in Nevada County has been determined. And CAL FIRE Public Information Officer Scott McLean says they found links to PG and E…

Both fires began on the evening of October 8th. The Lobo Fire scorched 821 acres and destroyed 47 structures. The McCourtney Fire burned 76 acres and destroyed 13 structures…

CAL FIRE also found a similar cause for two fires in Butte County, but did not find any violations for one of the blazes, the La Porte Fire. In a statement, PG and E said, quote, “based on the information we have so far, we believe our overall programs met our state’s high standards”. They said they inspect and monitor every overhead electrical transmission and distribution line each year, with some locations patrolled multiple times.