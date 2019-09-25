PG and E Calls for Second Round of Outages

PG and E is planning to shut off power for a siginifcant area of Western Nevada County again early Wednesday morning. Spokesperson Brandi Merlo tells KNCO it is expected to start around 2:30 AM in a number of foothill communities.

Potentially 16,506 customers in Nevada County may lose power in the area.

In Placer County 2,633 customers will be impacted between Auburn and Foresthill.

Windy weather conditions are expected to last until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Followng the all clear, PG adn E will send out crews to begin safety checking the lines and equipment, and begin restoring power.

To get more information on outage areas vsit PGE.com.