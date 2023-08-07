PG and E Ending Tree Trimming Program

PG and E’s tree trimming program, adopted four years ago, to reduce wildfire risk and liability near its power lines, is being phased out as ineffective. That’s according a report in the Wall Street Journal and confirmed by the utility. They will still continue with a backlog of around 385-thousand trees, which is expected to take about nine years to complete. And they’ll also continue to inspect trees near lines for hazards twice a year. Nevada City’s Vice-Mayor Gary Peterson is not surprised. He says the program has been a fiasco…

There was also a four-day tree sitting incident in November of 2020. PG and E says the program has reduced wildfire ignitions by seven-percent. Meanwhile, they will continue to implement their Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings program, which, they say, has reduced ignitions by 68-percent…

PG and E will also to continue to prioritize burying one-third of its overhead power lines in high-risk areas, including in Western Nevada County. They say that will reduce iginitions by 99-percent. That’s around 10-thousand miles over ten years. But Peterson says the timetable is too slow. PG and E declined a recorded interview.