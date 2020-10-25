PG and E Identifies 4 Western Nevada County Community Resource Centers for PSPS

PG and E has identified four Community Resource Centers to support western Nevada County residents that may end up with no electricity for the next couple of days. According to their website, the utility company is setting up three indoor facilities and one outdoor facility to accommodate device charging and some respite from conditions resulting from the fifth Public Safety Power Shutoff of the season. Indoor facilities include:
Foothills Event Center
400 Idaho Maryland Rd
Grass Valley, Nevada, 95945
Date Open:
10/25/2020
Date Closed:
To Be Announced
Hours Open:
8:00AM – 10:00PM
Location Type: Indoor
Available Resources: Snacks and water, Air-conditioning/heating, Device charging, Ice, ADA-accessible restroom and washing station, Seating, Small medical device charging, Wi-Fi
—
Madelyn Helling Library, Community Room
980 Helling Way
Nevada City, Nevada, 95959
Date Open:
10/25/2020
Date Closed:
To Be Announced
Hours Open:
8:00AM – 10:00PM
Location Type: Indoor
Available Resources: Snacks and water, Air-conditioning/heating, Device charging, Ice, ADA-accessible restroom and washing station, Seating, Small medical device charging, Wi-Fi
North San Juan Community Center
29190 CA-49
North San Juan, Nevada, 95960
Date Open:
10/25/2020
Date Closed:
To Be Announced
Hours Open:
8:00AM – 10:00PM
Location Type: Indoor
Available Resources: Snacks and water, Air-conditioning/heating, Device charging, Ice, ADA-accessible restroom and washing station, Seating, Small medical device charging, Wi-Fi
The Outdoor Facility is located in Penn Valley
Penn Valley Community Church
11739 Spenceville Road
Penn Valley, Nevada, 95946
Date Open:
10/25/2020
Date Closed:
To Be Announced
Hours Open:
8:00AM – 10:00PM
Location Type: Outdoor
Available Resources: Snacks and water, Device charging, ADA-accessible restroom and washing station, Small medical device charging, Wi-Fi
