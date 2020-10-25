PG and E Identifies 4 Western Nevada County Community Resource Centers for PSPS

PG and E has identified four Community Resource Centers to support western Nevada County residents that may end up with no electricity for the next couple of days. According to their website, the utility company is setting up three indoor facilities and one outdoor facility to accommodate device charging and some respite from conditions resulting from the fifth Public Safety Power Shutoff of the season. Indoor facilities include:

Foothills Event Center

400 Idaho Maryland Rd

Grass Valley, Nevada, 95945

Date Open:

10/25/2020

Date Closed:

To Be Announced

Hours Open:

8:00AM – 10:00PM

Location Type: Indoor

Available Resources: Snacks and water, Air-conditioning/heating, Device charging, Ice, ADA-accessible restroom and washing station, Seating, Small medical device charging, Wi-Fi

—

Madelyn Helling Library, Community Room

980 Helling Way

Nevada City, Nevada, 95959

Date Open:

10/25/2020

Date Closed:

To Be Announced

Hours Open:

8:00AM – 10:00PM

Location Type: Indoor

Available Resources: Snacks and water, Air-conditioning/heating, Device charging, Ice, ADA-accessible restroom and washing station, Seating, Small medical device charging, Wi-Fi

North San Juan Community Center

29190 CA-49

North San Juan, Nevada, 95960

Date Open:

10/25/2020

Date Closed:

To Be Announced

Hours Open:

8:00AM – 10:00PM

Location Type: Indoor

Available Resources: Snacks and water, Air-conditioning/heating, Device charging, Ice, ADA-accessible restroom and washing station, Seating, Small medical device charging, Wi-Fi

The Outdoor Facility is located in Penn Valley

Penn Valley Community Church

11739 Spenceville Road

Penn Valley, Nevada, 95946

Date Open:

10/25/2020

Date Closed:

To Be Announced

Hours Open:

8:00AM – 10:00PM

Location Type: Outdoor

Available Resources: Snacks and water, Device charging, ADA-accessible restroom and washing station, Small medical device charging, Wi-Fi