< Back to All News

PG and E Joins Utility Scam Awareness Day

Posted: Nov. 16, 2022 12:37 AM PST

The number of scams targeting utility customers continues at an alarming rate, according to PG and E. So they’re part of Utility Scam Awareness Day. PG and E spokesman Paul Moreno says they’ve received over 23-thousand complaints already this year, compared to over 11-thousand all of last year…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

Moreno says customers have lost nearly one-point-three million dollars in fraudulent payments. He says scammers can be convincing and often target those who are most vulnerable, including seniors and low-income communities. They’re are also becoming even more sophisticated…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

Scammers also are opportunistic and look for times when customers may be distracted or stressed, including the holiday season. The group Utilities United Against Scams is encouraging policymakers to adopt stronger public protections.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha