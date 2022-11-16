PG and E Joins Utility Scam Awareness Day

The number of scams targeting utility customers continues at an alarming rate, according to PG and E. So they’re part of Utility Scam Awareness Day. PG and E spokesman Paul Moreno says they’ve received over 23-thousand complaints already this year, compared to over 11-thousand all of last year…

Moreno says customers have lost nearly one-point-three million dollars in fraudulent payments. He says scammers can be convincing and often target those who are most vulnerable, including seniors and low-income communities. They’re are also becoming even more sophisticated…

Scammers also are opportunistic and look for times when customers may be distracted or stressed, including the holiday season. The group Utilities United Against Scams is encouraging policymakers to adopt stronger public protections.