PG and E Modifying PSPS Resource Centers

In an effort to provide customers relief and access to charging stations in a safe socially distant way, PG and E is changing the way Community Resource Centers will be set up this year. The Community Resource Centers provided air conditioning, water, non-persihable snacks, and access to electricity and the internet to residents without electricity because the power was shut off during Public Safety Power Shutoffs to prevent potential wildfires. However, the centers were often crowded with people sitting in close proximity while charging devices. Spokesperson Brandi Merlo says this year, because of COVID restrictions, they are rolling out three variations. One option uses open air tents and offers limited services.

The second variation is a mobil CRC.

The third option uses community centers and buildings that have large rooms and will accomodate people that need to charge any devices and provide seating and tables so people can relax as well as get water snacks. Merlo says other safety proocals are in place.

The number of locations for the three types of CRS have not yet been identifed in Nevada County.