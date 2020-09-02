< Back to All News

PG and E Modifying PSPS Resource Centers

Posted: Sep. 2, 2020 3:21 PM PDT

In an effort to provide customers relief and access to charging stations in a safe socially distant way, PG and E is changing the way Community Resource Centers will be set up this year. The Community Resource Centers provided air conditioning, water, non-persihable snacks, and access to electricity and the internet to residents without electricity because the power was shut off during Public Safety Power Shutoffs to prevent potential wildfires. However, the centers were often crowded with people sitting in close proximity while charging devices. Spokesperson Brandi Merlo says this year, because of COVID restrictions, they are rolling out three variations. One option uses open air tents and offers limited services.

Listen to Brandi Merlo

The second variation is a mobil CRC.

Listen to Brandi Merlo

The third option uses community centers and buildings that have large rooms and will accomodate people that need to charge any devices and provide seating and tables so people can relax as well as get water snacks. Merlo says other safety proocals are in place.

Listen to Brandi Merlo

The number of locations for the three types of CRS have not yet been identifed in Nevada County.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha