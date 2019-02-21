PG and E Says Feedback To New Rate Plan Positive

PG and E’s Time-of-Use plan, which will charge higher rates during the peak energy use period, is not expected to be implemented until late next year. So, in the meantime, customers can still try it out. Utility spokesperson Brandi Merlo says notices were sent, about a year ago, to 113-thousand customers, including four-thousand in Nevada County, giving them the chance to opt in to the pilot program. About 88-percent did so, or 100-thousand. And she says only about one-percent have switched back to the traditional tiered system, that’s based strictly on how much total energy you use…

The transition for all customers begins around the fall of next year, when the highest rates will be charged from four to nine pm. And Merlo says the majority should either see smaller bills, or small annual increases, even with no change in energy usage, but with bigger savings, depending on what adjustments you do make…

Since the initial notices were sent out, another 14-thousand customers have signed up for the pilot program. And Merlo says PG and E is also offering bill protection for the first 12 months. If you do end up paying more, on the Time-of-Use pilot plan, compared to your former plan, you’ll be credited with the difference.