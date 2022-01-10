< Back to All News

PGE Workers Who Fell From Power Lines Released

Posted: Jan. 10, 2022 11:32 AM PST

The two PG and E workers who fell last week, while trying to restore power outages, were released from the hospital over the weekend, according to utility spokesperson Megan McFarland. She says both are recovering well. No other information was released, including their names. And there are still no further details on exactly what happened. Cal Fire could only say that the workers were repairing electrical lines near Rollins Lake Reservoir, along the Nevada-Placer County border, last Thursday night, when they fell 50 feet.

