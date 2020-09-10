PG & E Responds to Tree Cutting Questions in NC

Though Nevada City is exceptionally pleased with PG and E for taking proactive measures to keep the lights on in the downtown and Seven Hills Business District during the most recent Public Safety Power Shutoff, they have questions about the tree cutting that has already taken place and more that is proposed for several hundred trees within the city limits.

At Wednesday’s city council meeting PG and E representatives Brandon Saunders, and Joanne Drummond fielded questions from council members regarding a number of heritage trees that have been identified for removal to improve safety during Red Flag warnings and sever weather activity.

The first was around environmental impact, which Saunders says, and city staff confirmed, that PG and E is exempt form CEQA review in Public Resources code and other recent legislation.

The second question addresses bracing of trees rather than removal. Saunders says that solution has never been used before and probably not viable.

Another question was about a large Blue Atlas Tree on Broad and Bennet Streets. That tree is a heritage tree that provides both historic and aesthetic contributions. According to Saunders trimming the Blue Atlas is also not viable.

The biggest question regarded moving powerlines under ground which could eliminate all removal needs. Besides increasing costs, it too, does not seem feasible.

Council is allowing PG and E to move forward with the project, however, a number of trees are being re-assessed by an arborist funded by the city to either verify that the trees condition and identfy other possible solutions.

There is also a strong public movement to curtail the cutting of the heritage trees.