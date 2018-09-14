< Back to All News

PGE Accelerates Vegetation Reduction Work

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 10:11 AM PDT

In response to the increasing wildfire threat, PG and E is accelerating its vegetation management work in Nevada County. Utility spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says the majority of the work will be done on the Highway 20 corridor, between Nevada City and the I-80 junction, including Cascade Shores. Also, Lake Vera and the Greenhorn area. She says it involves creating even greater clearances between trees and power lines than what’s normally done at least once a year…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

Merlo says PG and E has already been working to meet new state safety standards. Those standards require a minimum clearance of four feet around power lines in high-threat areas, with clearances of 12 feet or more at a time of trim, to ensure compliance year-round…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

Merlo says the goal is to complete all of the accelerated work by the end of this year’s fire season.

