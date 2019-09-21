< Back to All News

PGE Bills Will Be Higher In October

Posted: Sep. 20, 2019 5:16 PM PDT

Expect to see an increase in your October PG and E bill. Utility Spokesman Paul Doherty says the electricity rate will climb an average of about three-dollars for most customers, or those who use about 500 kilowatts a month. It’s to cover the costs of equipment damage and repairs, with numerous homes and businesses experiencing outages from what’s described as “selected catastrophic events”, especially wildfires…

Meanwhile, the gas rate will go up a more moderate dollar-73. But Doherty says it’s not linked to damage from recent natural disasters…

But Doherty says these rate hikes are not linked to the billions of dollars in liabilities from the disastrous wildfires of the fall of 2017 and 2018, which drove PG and E to bankruptcy. And they have a more substantial gas and electric rate hike request pending before the Public Utilities Commission for next year, totalling about 10-50 a month.

