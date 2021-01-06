PGE Busy With PSPS Work At GV Intersection

If you’re wondering about all the activity near a busy Grass Valley intersection, PG and E Spokesperson Megan McFarland says it’s part of their Public Safety Power Shutoff program. Crews are digging holes for installing automated switches for sectionalizing devices on Sierra College Drive near East Main Street…

click to listen to Megan McFarland

But McFarland says the digging work will be completed sometime next week, so expect more slowdowns near that intersection for a while. PG and E is installing nearly 600 of the devices systemwide…

click to listen to Megan McFarland

PG and E has also been working with local communities, including Grass Valley, to operationalize additional micro grids that will allow more customers and essential services to stay energized during a PSPS event.