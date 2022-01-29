PGE Continues Free Wildfire Wood Debris Removals

PG and E is continuing this year with its free wood debris removal program from the 2021 wildfires. That includes the River Fire, that destroyed 54 homes in Nevada County. Utility spokeswoman Megan McFarland says the service covers 14 wildfires…

McFarland says they’ve since received a lot of feedback from impacted residents, saying removal of the larger-diameter wood is a significant hardship. She says because the wood is on the landowner’s property, removal is optional and they do reach out to them to provide written permission to do the work…

McFarland says the first phase is nearly completed, and they’re getting ready for phase two.