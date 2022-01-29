< Back to All News

PGE Continues Free Wildfire Wood Debris Removals

Posted: Jan. 28, 2022 5:34 PM PST

PG and E is continuing this year with its free wood debris removal program from the 2021 wildfires. That includes the River Fire, that destroyed 54 homes in Nevada County. Utility spokeswoman Megan McFarland says the service covers 14 wildfires…

click to listen to Megan McFarland

McFarland says they’ve since received a lot of feedback from impacted residents, saying removal of the larger-diameter wood is a significant hardship. She says because the wood is on the landowner’s property, removal is optional and they do reach out to them to provide written permission to do the work…

click to listen to Megan McFarland

McFarland says the first phase is nearly completed, and they’re getting ready for phase two.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha