PGE Doing Powerline Inspection Practice Exercises

PG and E is also gearing up for wildfire season. And that includes annual practice exercises of power line inspections. And spokesman Paul Moreno says that includes north of Nevada City on Thursday, including French Coral, North San Juan, and North Columbia. He says it’s to be ready for the potential of future Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which normally are most possible during the late summer and early fall, when it’s the driest. Residents may see low-flying helicopters between 8am and 2pm…

Moreno says last year there were no PSPS events during an unusually mild wildfire season which lacked gusty north winds. And using other tools as well, he says PG and E achieved a 99-percent decrease in total acres burned in high fire-threat districts in 2022. That includes Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings…

PG and E also launched a 10-thousand mile undergrounding program, a couple of years ago, which they tout as the largest such effort in the country. Moreno says around 180 miles was completed last year, with well over 200 projected for this year.