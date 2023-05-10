< Back to All News

PGE Doing Powerline Inspection Practice Exercises

Posted: May. 10, 2023 2:56 PM PDT

PG and E is also gearing up for wildfire season. And that includes annual practice exercises of power line inspections. And spokesman Paul Moreno says that includes north of Nevada City on Thursday, including French Coral, North San Juan, and North Columbia. He says it’s to be ready for the potential of future Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which normally are most possible during the late summer and early fall, when it’s the driest. Residents may see low-flying helicopters between 8am and 2pm…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

Moreno says last year there were no PSPS events during an unusually mild wildfire season which lacked gusty north winds. And using other tools as well, he says PG and E achieved a 99-percent decrease in total acres burned in high fire-threat districts in 2022. That includes Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

PG and E also launched a 10-thousand mile undergrounding program, a couple of years ago, which they tout as the largest such effort in the country. Moreno says around 180 miles was completed last year, with well over 200 projected for this year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha