PGE Equipment Damage Found After Shutoffs

Posted: Sep. 26, 2019 5:38 PM PDT

With all electric service restored from their second Public Safety Power Shutoff, PG and E says crews found instances of damage to de-energized equipment caused by the weather and made necessary repairs. But utility spokeswoman Brandi Merlo could not provide any more specifics at this time, including where and how many miles of power lines…

Once the weather, including high winds, subsided, Wednesday afternoon, PG and E visually inspected around 27-hundred-85 miles of power lines. And since inspections can only be made during the day, restorations from Public Safety Power Shutoffs cannot be made at night. Meanwhile, Merlo sounded doubtful about another shutoff being implemented in the next week…

The forecast through early next week shows much cooler temperatures, lighter winds, higher humidities, and even the possibility of rain. Over seven-thousand customers in Nevada County were part of the first Shutoff, but it was over 16-thousand for the second one.

