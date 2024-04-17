PGE Expands Bill Help Program

The unprecedented rate spikes has also meant more PG and E customers with past-due bills. So the company says it’s expanding the eligibility requirements and benefits offered by one of it’s programs designed to prevent service disconnections. It’s called REACH Triple Match. REACH stands for Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help. Utility spokesman Paul Moreno says the traditional program applies to low-income people with incomes no higher than 200-percent of the Federal Poverty Level. It also doesn’t require any partial payments of at least 50 dollars…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

For example, a household of four with an income of 120-thousand dollars a year could qualify for assistance. The maximum credit is one-thousand dollars, in exchange for paying 333-dollars-and-33-cents toward your overdue bill The minimum past due balance must be 200 dollars. It’s in addition to the traditional REACH program that provides up to a one-thousand dollar bill credit without a match needed…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

Moreno estimates that around four-percent of customers likely qualify for traditional REACH. But it’s eight-to-nine-percent for REACH Triple Match.