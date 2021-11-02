< Back to All News

PGE Fast Trip Safety Program Under Fire

Posted: Nov. 1, 2021 5:26 PM PDT

PG and E’s new “Fast Trip” wildfire safety initiative has come under fire from the president of the California Public Utilities Commission. The program, also referred to as “Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings”, features ramping up the sensitivity of the circuit breakers on major stretches of the utility’s grid. That can trigger automatic outages, when powerlines come into contact with an animal, a tree, or something else, which could lead to a fire. Marybel Batjer says there are striking similarities with Public Safety Power Shutoffs in that the understanding of impacts on customers is overwhelmingly absent. But PG and E spokesman Paul Moreno says the program has been suspended, including in Nevada County, in response to a diminished wildfire threat from recent rains…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

In her letter, Batjer said since the “Fast Trip” program was launched, in late July, it triggered more than 500 blackouts, impacting over 560-thousand homes and businesses. And many customers were hit more than once…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

But in a statement, PG and E also said they agree with the CPUC that their initial customer communications fell short and reliability on some circuits has been unacceptably poor.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha