PGE Gears Up For Low Snow Outages

Posted: Feb. 22, 2023 12:47 PM PST

With the low snow also comes power outages. Paul Moreno, with PG and E Communications, says it’s not just strong winds that can cause them…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

Moreno says PG and E has opened its Emergency Operations Center and local operations emergency centers in impacted regions. That will more efficiently allocate crews, materials, and other resources. But Moreno also reminds customers that the weather can also slow restoration and repair times…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

Moreno says PG and E is using its storm outage prediction models that help determine the potential timing, location, and number of outages. The models allow the company to have extra crews on standby to deploy to the hardest hit areas. They’ve also prestaged power poles, powerlines, transformers, and other electric equipment at yards throughout its service areas.

