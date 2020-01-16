PGE Gears Up For Possible Storm Outages

This very wintry storm system may not necessarily result in widespread power outages in Nevada County. But PG and E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says they’ve mobilized extra crews and materials in areas expected to feel the brunt of the storm…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

PG and E says they develop prediction models that incorporate real-time weather forecasts, historical data, and system knowledge, to accurately show where and when storm impacts will be most severe. And with more people buying generators, because of last fall’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs, Merlo says you should make sure they’re operated properly…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

And Merlo says if you have a phone system that requires electricity to work, such as a cordless model or answering machine, plan to have a standard telephone or cell phone ready, as a backup. And if you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical appliances, to avoid overloading circuits, and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored.