PGE Has Spring Energy Saving Tips

Early spring is perhaps the one time of the year where you don’t use your furnace or air conditioner very often and PG and E bills tend to be lower. But, as we’ve learned this season, temperatures can swing dramatically. So the utility has released its annual reminder on how to reduce overall energy usage and still be comfortable. Spokeswoman Megan McFarland says it includes installing and setting a programmable thermostat…

Also, lower the water heater temperature and install low-flow showerheads. Another suggestion is choosing energy-saving lighting. McFarland says replacing five of a home’s most frequently-used lights with energy-efficient Energy Star bulbs could save up to 75-dollars a year. She says customers can also reduce costs by tracking and analyzing energy usage…

Also, in less than five minutes, McFarland says customers can find how much of their home energy use goes to cooling, heating, hot water, appliances, lighting, and other uses. She says the results enable customers to make customized changes, to enhance the home’s energy efficiency.