PGE Has Tips On Reducing AC Use

Although daytime temperatures have moderated more, they’re expected to heat up again by the end of the week and the weekend. And that could mean your air conditioner will likely have to stay on longer. Or more adjustments might be possible, to keep it from running more than you’d like, according to PG and E spokesperson Megan McFarland…

Also, clear the area around where your air conditioner vents to the outside, to ensure the best possible ventilation. And make sure the outside part of your air conditioner can easily ventilate, by clearing any debris or other items from the area. Also, avoid using your oven and find meals that you can cook on the stove or with a microwave. McFarland says while there haven’t been any unusual spikes in power outages, you should also be prepared for that, especially with most of Nevada County now part of PG and E’s Enhanced Powerline Safety program…

Also, try to get out of the house more and enjoy an afternoon at the pool, park, or library. And wait for cooler times of the day to do tasks that make your home warmer, such as laundry and cooking.