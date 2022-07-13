< Back to All News

PGE Has Tips On Reducing AC Use

Posted: Jul. 13, 2022 12:26 AM PDT

Although daytime temperatures have moderated more, they’re expected to heat up again by the end of the week and the weekend. And that could mean your air conditioner will likely have to stay on longer. Or more adjustments might be possible, to keep it from running more than you’d like, according to PG and E spokesperson Megan McFarland…

click to listen to Megan McFarland

Also, clear the area around where your air conditioner vents to the outside, to ensure the best possible ventilation. And make sure the outside part of your air conditioner can easily ventilate, by clearing any debris or other items from the area. Also, avoid using your oven and find meals that you can cook on the stove or with a microwave. McFarland says while there haven’t been any unusual spikes in power outages, you should also be prepared for that, especially with most of Nevada County now part of PG and E’s Enhanced Powerline Safety program…

click to listen to Megan McFarland

Also, try to get out of the house more and enjoy an afternoon at the pool, park, or library. And wait for cooler times of the day to do tasks that make your home warmer, such as laundry and cooking.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha