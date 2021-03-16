PGE Holding Another Virtual Safety Town Hall

With wildfire season not far away, PG and E is holding another virtual Safety Town Hall. This one is scheduled Wednesday afternoon. Spokeswoman Megan McFarland says it’s for Nevada, Sierra, and Yuba County customers…

McFarland says the webinar will focus mainly on customers impacted by PG and E’s 2020 Public Safety Power Shutoffs. She says an overview of the progress in reducing the scope and length of the outages will also be included…

The virtual Safety Town Hall is from noon to 1:30pm on Wednesday. It can be accessed through a link on the utility’s main website. But there’s also dial-in information.