PGE Holding Wildfire Safety Webinar

Posted: May. 18, 2022 12:33 AM PDT

PG and E is also gearing up for wildfire season. So that means it’s time for one of their Regional Safety Webinars. And this one, Wednesday evening, covers Nevada, Yuba, and Sierra counties. Spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian says it starts with a presentation of their prevention programs…

click to listen to Tamar Sarkissian

Sarkissian says also among their most recent prevention efforts is the automatic shutoff program…

click to listen to Tamar Sarkissian

Efforts to underground utility lines will also be discussed. Improvements and updates to PG and E’s safety technology and tools are also included. But the bulk of the webinar will allow customers to provide feedback and ask questions. That’s from 5:30 to seven Wednesday evening. You can find the link on PG and E’s website.

