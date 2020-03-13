PGE Imposes Shutoff Moratorium

Coronavirus concerns have also prompted an unprecedented service disconnection moratorium from PG and E for non-payment….

Utility spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says that applies to residential as well as commercial customers. She says PG and E is also focused on efforts to protect the health and safety of its employees…

Actions the company has taken also include providing guidance for employees who have direct customer contact to take social distancing measures, such as avoiding handshakes and wearing disposable gloves while in customers’ homes.