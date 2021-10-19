< Back to All News

PGE Increases Line Sensitivity To Reduce Wildfires

Posted: Oct. 19, 2021 12:43 AM PDT

Despite the recent moisture, Nevada County is still considered to be at a high wildfire threat. And now PG and E says it’s adjusted the sensitivity of some of its electrical equipment to turn off power even faster, in some areas, if the system detects a problem. And they’re hosting a webinar Tuesday evening, that also includes customers from parts of Placer and Sierra counties. Spokeswoman Megan McFarland says these outages will be less planned, compared to a Public Safety Power Shutoff…

click to listen to Megan McFarland

But McFarland says it does increase the possibility of more power outages until the wildfire threat decreases, with more rain. But she says these types of outages shouldn’t last very long…

click to listen to Megan McFarland

PG and E first adjusted power lines in areas of the north state under a high wildfire threat in late July. But that did not include Nevada County. There have also been no Public Safety Power shutoffs in this area so far this season. The webinar is from 5:30 to 7 this (Tues.) evening. You can join it and ask questions through a link on the utility’s website.

