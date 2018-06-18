< Back to All News

PGE Launches Power Shutoff Program

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 5:56 PM PDT

PG and E is gearing up for fire season, in launching its new power shutoff program. Utility spokesperson Brandi Merlo says letters have been sent, notifying some half-a-million customers, including in Nevada County, who are considered to be in a Tier Three or “extreme fire zone”…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

But Merlo also points out that some customers are just on a Tier Three circuit, and not necessarily in an extreme zone. If you haven’t received a letter, you can go online to “pge.com/wildfire safety” and type in your address. Meanwhile, County Office of Emergency Services Director, John Gulserian, is not sure how much the program will help reduce the possibility of wildfires, at this time. He also wonders about limiting people’s abilities to receive emergency information, with just cell phones available that have spotty coverage in some areas…

click to listen to John Gulserian

PG and E has been blamed for a number of wildfires over the years, because of vegetation falling on its power lines. CalFire recently linked the utility to most of the major blazes that occurred last October, including in Nevada County. Exactly how many Nevada County customers have received Tier Three notifications was not available.

