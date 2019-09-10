PGE Launches Power Shutoff Warning Page

With the driest and windiest days of the year a common occurence in the fall, and the wildire danger the highest, PG and E has set up a weather page on its web site. Utility spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says it offers a seven-day weather outlook that’s updated daily by one of their meteorologists that indicates the potential need for a Public Safety Power Shutoff. It encompasses nine geographic regions of their service area, with four levels of a shutoff potential…

Merlo says you’ll also be able to check current weather conditions, including the temperature, humidity, and wind speeds…

Merlo says the weather map also shows whether the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning, and where. Common shutoff condtions include forecasted sustained north winds above 25 miles an hour and humidity levels below 20-percent. The web page also offers access to the thousands of PG and E weather stations and dozens of high-definition fire cameras.