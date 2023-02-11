PGE Moves Up Climate Credits To March Bills

Nearly two weeks ago, the California Public Utilities Commission approved companies issuing climate credits on bills earlier than April. That was due to huge jumps in the natural gas portions of customer bills this winter. And for PG and E, spokesman Paul Moreno now says they’re moving there’s up to March, where energy bills are larger than what are commonly seen in April…

That’s for the average or typical residential customer. Credits are also given in October. The California Climate Credit was one of many programs developed as part of the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006…

Moreno said, earlier this month, that bills have been about 32-percent higher than last winter. He also reminds customers that PG and E doesn’t have control over market prices and they don’t do their own markups. He says colder-than-normal temperatures in the North State, and especially in other parts of the country, also mean heaters running longer. He also said power plants have been using more natural gas to meet electricity demand. The Public Utilities Commission also granted a significant electricity rate increase for PG and E unrelated to winter conditions.