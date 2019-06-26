< Back to All News

PGE Needs More Shutoff Contact Info

Posted: Jun. 25, 2019 5:52 PM PDT

As wildfire season progresses, PG and E is stepping up efforts to get updated contact information for notifying customers about power shutoffs. Utility spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says, out of around five-million ratepayers, there are still more than 240-thousand with incomplete or no information about how they can be reached…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

These customers are receiving postcards. Meanwhile, Merlo also indicates that PG and E tries, but can’t guarantee, how timely notifications are…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

In the last year, or since the shutoff program was announced, PG and E says more than 390-thousand customers have updated their contact information.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha