PGE Needs More Shutoff Contact Info

As wildfire season progresses, PG and E is stepping up efforts to get updated contact information for notifying customers about power shutoffs. Utility spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says, out of around five-million ratepayers, there are still more than 240-thousand with incomplete or no information about how they can be reached…

These customers are receiving postcards. Meanwhile, Merlo also indicates that PG and E tries, but can’t guarantee, how timely notifications are…

In the last year, or since the shutoff program was announced, PG and E says more than 390-thousand customers have updated their contact information.