PGE NID Water Infrastructure Repairs On Track

Two repair projects critical to the Nevada Irrigation District’s water supply are still on the same timetable to be completed, with no further delays reported. Speaking at the latest workshop, PG and E Water Manager, Tyler Covich, told the Board of Directors that there’s been good progress since the previous workshop. Leaks from a rockslide took the Spaulding One Powerhouse offline in early March. Covich said they’re still on track to restore 50-percent of flows into lower reservoirs by the end of the month. And the hope is that water will start flowing back into the tunnel in the next ten days, when testing will begin…

But NID Water Operations Manager Chip Close said rotating three-day shutoffs of canals will still be needed in the meantime, starting Thursday…

Covich stated that repairs of the South Yuba Pipe are also still scheduled to be completed by the end of August. It was damaged by a rockslide in early February, cutting off water deliveries to the Bear River and Deer Creek. The Spaulding One Powerhouse is the primary source of water for Rollins Lake.