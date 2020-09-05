< Back to All News

PGE Offers Help For Recent Wildfire Victims

Posted: Sep. 4, 2020 5:27 PM PDT

To help August wildfire victims, including from the Jones Fire, PG and E has outlined the traditional series of billing and service modifications to support those customers. Utility Spokesperson Brandi Merlo says they typically stop estimated energy usage for billing attributed to the time period when the home was unoccupied from an evacuation…

Merlo says PG and E wants to once again assure customers that they discontinue billing for destroyed homes or businesses and prorate any monthly access charge or minimum charges…

PG and E also continues to suspend disconnections for non-payment during the coronavirus pandemic.

