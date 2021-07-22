< Back to All News

PGE Pledges Undergrounding Thousands Of Lines

Posted: Jul. 21, 2021 5:45 PM PDT

As PG and E continues to be linked to the cause of wildfires, they’ve now announced a dramatic expansion of their undergrounding of power lines. Speaking at a news conference outside their headquarter office in Chico on Wednesday, CEO Patti Poppe said the focus will be on the highest-threat areas, which includes Nevada County. The utility buried 25 miles of line in 2019, including the town of Paradise, which was levelled by the Camp Fire…

click to listen to Patti Poppe

The announcement comes as PG and E recently submitted information indicating that its equipment may have sparked the Dixie Fire in Plumas County, which has scorched over 85-thousand acres. That includes a tree hitting a line…

click to listen to Patti Poppe

No timeline, specific areas, or pricetag was given. But one official stated that the goal was to underground a-thousand miles a year.

