< Back to All News

PGE Power Line May Have Caused Mosquito Fire

Posted: Sep. 26, 2022 6:06 PM PDT

PG and E equipment has been linked to another North State wildfire. This time it’s the Mosquito Fire. The U.S Forest Service says an initial assessment indicates that the blaze started in the area of a utility power line. Cal Fire has also been involved with the investigation, but is not the lead agency, since the fire started on National Forest lands. But their Chief of Law Enforcement, Gianni Muschetto, says only 15 to 20-percent of wildfires they’re involved with are undetermined…

click to listen to Gianni Muschetto

Muschetto says most of the wildfires where they can’t find the exact cause involve arson, where the ignition source is harder to locate or destroyed by the flames. He says these investigations can be beneficial for the victims…

click to listen to Gianni Muschetto

The Mosquito Fire has consumed over 76-thousand acres, destroyed 78 structures, and damaged 13 other structures. It was last reported to be about 60-percent contained.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha