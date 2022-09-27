PGE Power Line May Have Caused Mosquito Fire

PG and E equipment has been linked to another North State wildfire. This time it’s the Mosquito Fire. The U.S Forest Service says an initial assessment indicates that the blaze started in the area of a utility power line. Cal Fire has also been involved with the investigation, but is not the lead agency, since the fire started on National Forest lands. But their Chief of Law Enforcement, Gianni Muschetto, says only 15 to 20-percent of wildfires they’re involved with are undetermined…

Muschetto says most of the wildfires where they can’t find the exact cause involve arson, where the ignition source is harder to locate or destroyed by the flames. He says these investigations can be beneficial for the victims…

The Mosquito Fire has consumed over 76-thousand acres, destroyed 78 structures, and damaged 13 other structures. It was last reported to be about 60-percent contained.