PGE Property Tax Payments Up For NevCo

Posted: Jan. 3, 2023 12:19 AM PST

Nevada County has received its second and final property tax payment from Pacific Gas and Electric Company for 2022. And Utility Spokesman Paul Moreno says the one-point-eight million dollars is seven-percent higher than a year ago…

Moreno says that includes mitigating against wildfire risk. During the second half of 2022 PG and E paid a total of over 339-million dollars to the 50 counties, where it owns properties that support gas and electric service to 16-million Californians…

Nevada County has typically allocated about a-fourth of the payments for the General Fund. Meanwhile, PG and E says total payments for 2023 will be more than 678-million dollars, an increase of more than 57-million, or nine-percent, compared with the prior tax year.

