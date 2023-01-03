PGE Property Tax Payments Up For NevCo

Nevada County has received its second and final property tax payment from Pacific Gas and Electric Company for 2022. And Utility Spokesman Paul Moreno says the one-point-eight million dollars is seven-percent higher than a year ago…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

Moreno says that includes mitigating against wildfire risk. During the second half of 2022 PG and E paid a total of over 339-million dollars to the 50 counties, where it owns properties that support gas and electric service to 16-million Californians…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

Nevada County has typically allocated about a-fourth of the payments for the General Fund. Meanwhile, PG and E says total payments for 2023 will be more than 678-million dollars, an increase of more than 57-million, or nine-percent, compared with the prior tax year.