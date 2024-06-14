PGE Repair Delays Deepen Water Emergency

The deepening water emergency, due to further PG and E infrastructure repair delays, has now prompted a joint statement from the Placer County Water Agency and the Nevada Irrigation District underlining the situation. The statement says, in part, that both agencies are disappointed and deeply concerned. It says the continuous delays further jeopardize the delivery systems, which rely on water from Lake Spaulding. NID Water Operations Manager Chip Close says it’s important to further emphasize the increasingly dire situation to customers…

And with little confidence that even the late July repair completion estimate will be met, Close says 20-percent mandatory conservation, instead of voluntary conservation, will likely be approved at the next NID Board meeting. That will hurt irrigation supplies for farmers more, with additional rotating canal delivery outages. Treated water customers are not expected to see any impacts on drinking water. And Close also notes the abundant supplies from two years in a row of good snowpacks that can’t be utilized as effectively as normal…

Close says levels at Rollins as well as Scotts Flat lakes are now expected to drop to their lowest levels since the severe drought years of nearly a decade ago. And officials also say the failure to complete repairs at Spaulding One Powerhouse in a timely manner to restore at least 50-percent of releases will also greatly impact carryover capacity at both reservoirs, complicating management of resources.