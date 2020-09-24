PGE Responds To Ruling Halting Tree Cutting

PG and E’s controversial program to remove more than 260 trees, in Nevada City, as a fire prevention and safety measure, has been halted, at least temporarily. That’s the ruling from a Nevada County judge, after an injunction was filed against the program. In a statement, Utility Spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says halting the program until a hearing on November sixth is erroneous…

In the ruling, Judge Thomas Anderson says, quote, “nothing presented to the Court verifies that the specific actions challenged are authorized by the PUC”. Merlo says each tree has been carefully evaluated…

Merlo says an arborist hired by Nevada City comes to similar conclusions. An injunction was filed by a citizen group known as Save Nevada County Trees. The group, and other opponents, are particularly concerned about the removal of heritage trees and that there are alernative fire prevention measures available. Their attorney, Lorraine Reich, did not return calls for comment. Efforts to reach Mayor Erin Minett and City Councilman Duane Strawser were also unsuccessful.