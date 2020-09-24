< Back to All News

PGE Responds To Ruling Halting Tree Cutting

Posted: Sep. 23, 2020 5:57 PM PDT

PG and E’s controversial program to remove more than 260 trees, in Nevada City, as a fire prevention and safety measure, has been halted, at least temporarily. That’s the ruling from a Nevada County judge, after an injunction was filed against the program. In a statement, Utility Spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says halting the program until a hearing on November sixth is erroneous…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

In the ruling, Judge Thomas Anderson says, quote, “nothing presented to the Court verifies that the specific actions challenged are authorized by the PUC”. Merlo says each tree has been carefully evaluated…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

Merlo says an arborist hired by Nevada City comes to similar conclusions. An injunction was filed by a citizen group known as Save Nevada County Trees. The group, and other opponents, are particularly concerned about the removal of heritage trees and that there are alernative fire prevention measures available. Their attorney, Lorraine Reich, did not return calls for comment. Efforts to reach Mayor Erin Minett and City Councilman Duane Strawser were also unsuccessful.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha