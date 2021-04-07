< Back to All News

PGE Resuming Service Disconnections As COVID Eases

Posted: Apr. 7, 2021 12:25 AM PDT

As economic impacts from the pandemic subside, PG and E plans to resume service disconnections for customers who don’t hit their deadlines for paying their bills. The company says since disconnections were suspended, when the pandemic began over a year ago, past-due balances have grown almost 30-percent. Spokeswoman Megan McFarland says the suspension will be lifted on June 30th and they’re already making proactive contacts…

McFarland says federal payment relief has also been available…

Since March of 2020, PG and E says more than one-point-six million payment plans have been created for residential and commercial customers. But McFarland says they also will not initiate disconnections immediately after the protections end, that they’ll be phased in, depending on the financial circumstances.

