PGE Robotic Pigs To Start Doing Inspections Here

Posted: Apr. 7, 2023 12:48 PM PDT

Robotic pigs are being used more and more for PG and E pipe inspections around the state. And now they’ll soon be responsible for a 27-mile natural gas line that supplies much of Western Nevada County. But first, Spokesman Paul Moreno says they need to complete modifications to the six-to-eight-inch pipeline, which will allow the pigs access to the entire line. It runs east of Wheatland to west of Grass Valley. The inspections are normally done around once a year…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

Moreno says PG and E continues to expand the robotic inspections as the technology gets better. That means a much quicker and less labor-intensive process…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

Between now and late summer, PG and E will be excavating portions of the pipeline at 13 locations to refine angles. The majority of the work will be taking place along Spenceville Road, between Indian Springs Road and Highway 20 in Penn Valley. Moreno says there will be no service interruptions.

